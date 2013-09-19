Northen Europe Medical Device Market Reports - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from Espicom Business Intelligence, "Northen Europe Medical Device Market Reports", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- The Northern European countries are projected to represent a combined medical device market value of US$8.7 billion by 2017
The seven Northern European medical device markets are diverse, from the stable well-developed markets of Scandinavia to the less well-funded healthcare systems of the Baltic States. The Eurozone crisis is affecting these markets but opportunities still exist. Healthcare provision remains a high priority for governments in the region and countries such as Sweden are keen to be at the forefront of technological development.
Highlights from the Region
DENMARK
The size of the Danish medical device market was estimated at US$1,615 million in 2012, equal to US$288 per capita. The market is expected to expand by a CAGR of 5.9% until 2017, reaching US$2,151 million, or US$377 per capita. Denmark has a stable political system and a prosperous economy. However, it was affected by the global economic downturn, with two consecutive years of negative GDP growth (-0.8% in 2008 and -5.8% in 2009) before GDP recovered in 2010 (1.3%). A further contraction was seen in 2012, due to the country's high degree of trade with Eurozone members and the currency peg to the euro. Real GDP growth of 1.2% is forecast for 2013, and the economy is expected to grow by an average 1.9% per annum between 2014 and 2018. The latest trade data for Danish medical device equipment showed that in 2011, imports increased by 12.7% to US$1.7 billion, whilst exports rose by 14.2% to US$3.0 billion. Denmark maintained its positive balance of trade.
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FINLAND
Finland is one of the northernmost countries in Europe and covers around 338,000km2, of which 10% is water. The population is estimated at 5.4 million in 2012.
The Finnish market for medical devices is predicted to increase by 5.2% per annum to attain a value of US$1,356.5 million by 2017. The current market size is estimated to be US$1,054.2 million, equal to US$196 per capita.
For 2011, imports totalled US$902.2 million and exports US$1,469.5 million, maintaining Finland's positive balance of trade. Exports of dental products, the largest category, were up 12.8% to US$355.8 million. Dental X-ray apparatus, a particular strength, increased 14.2% to US$225.3 million.
NORWAY
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