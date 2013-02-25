Northern California Home Improvement Company Provides Homeowners with High Quality Home Improvement Products

Sacramento, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- The design and layout is the most important aspect of a house, it defines how a space is used, and adorning a space makes it more livable and enjoyable. Proper fixtures and fitting helps bring out the best of a house.



Northern California home improvement company, West Coast Exteriors provides homeowners with the high quality, economically priced home improvement products. They pride themselves for making sure their clients are fully satisfied with their high quality of products and services and are always finding ways to better their offerings.



West Coast Exteriors specialize in Sacramento Patio Covers and Bay Area Patio Covers, with a wide variety of patio covers to choose from insulated, non-insulated, latice, solar-panels, and more custom options, the staff and workers are skilled, courteous and competent and will help home owners make the best choice to make the most of their outdoor space.



West Coasts Exterior’s 10 years long determination to provide its clients full satisfaction and happiness with their range of products has earned them an ‘A’ rating by Better Business Bureau. Past Clients have also given great reviews on sites like Yelp and Google.



“WCE installed an arbor (trellis) cover over our newly tiled patio. Communications with WCE were excellent. They were very responsive and worked with us to customize the installation to our liking. The installation staff were very courteous, diligent, and competent and completed the work in two days. The cover over our patio is very attractive - it looks great and we are very pleased and happy with the installation. ” - Edward P, Menlo Park, California.



The company does not only deal in Patio covers but also Opening Roof Systems, sunrooms, Solar Panels, Windows, Siding and Concrete. All these product com in various different colors and finishes, also in a wide range of features to choose from for every budget.



West Coast Exteriors is proudly serving Northern California with their two locations one in Bay Area, second in Sacramento and also serving home owners in other surrounding cities. They offer their clients a free estimate, which can be done by filling out a form on their website.



For more information about West Coast Exteriors and their range of products, product features and a gallery of pictures of their high quality of work visit http://westcoastexteriors.com, where clients can also fill out a form to receive a free online estimate.



