Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:NAK) Investor Notice: Deadline in Lawsuit on February 2, 2021

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2021 -- A deadline is coming up on February 2, 2021 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK).



Investors who purchased shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: February 2, 2021. NYSE: NAK stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK) common shares between December 21, 2017 and November 25, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between December 21, 2017 and November 25, 2020, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company's Pebble Project was contrary to Clean Water Act guidelines and to the public interest, that the Company planned that the Pebble Project would be larger in duration and scope than conveyed to the public, that as a result, the Company's permit applications for the Pebble Project would be denied by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and that as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



