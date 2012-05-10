Northern Motors Continues Reputation As the Leading UK Vauxhall Dealer

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2012 -- Northern Motors Vauxhall continues to enhance its reputation as the leading Vauxhall dealer in the United Kingdom via their exemplary selection, service and pricing. Northern Motors offers the full range of new and used Vauxhall cars and commercials along with their leading aftersales MasterFit Service and parts.



Picking the right vehicle has never been easier with help from the knowledgeable staff at Northern Motors Vauxhall. Since their early days as a driving school founded in 1956 to their committed rise to become the leading Vauxhall dealer in the UK, Northern Motors has excelled at helping UK residents get comfortable behind the wheel of the right vehicle. “The key to our longevity and success has been our unwavering commitment to ensuring that every customer leaves our dealership feeling completely satisfied with their experience at Northern Motors,” said Northern Motors Managing Director Michael Beavis.



With three locations serving UK customers including Northern Motors Harrow, Watford and Ruislip, the family-owned business offers a comprehensive and affordable new car range with many special clearance offers, 0% APR, flexible financing and the Vauxhall Lifetime 100,000- mile warranty available for all new cars for first owners. Their Vauxhall new car line includes the Vauxhall Corsa, Agila and Ampera as well as the new Meriva and Astra.



Right now, Northern Motors has a number of great Vauxhall Corsa Harrow, Watford and Ruislip location exclusive offers such as their “Finance Made Flexible” plan that offers super low deposits and monthly payments, lifetime warranty, five year 0% APR and more on select models with applied terms and conditions. In addition, anyone buying a new car from Northern Motors will be automatically enrolled in their Masterfit Service Club, which entitles them to discounts of up to 25 percent on servicing.



Northern Motors offers over 200 used vehicles from group stock and instant access to the Network Q used car programme national stock. Their accredited van centre, Business Specialist and technicians bring the very best level of advice, aftersales service and support with a comprehensive range of new and used vans. Northern Motors offers a range of flexible and highly competitive finance plans to fit every buyer. Their Vauxhall MasterFit and Service department is equipped to carry out repairs, servicing and MOT testing for all of the major passenger and commercial vehicles in the range. For more information, please visit http://www.northernmotors.co.uk/new_cars/model_Details/Corsa.aspx



