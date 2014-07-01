Northern Virginia Renovator Reflects on National Home Improvement Spending Increases

Manassas, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- With a steady increase in spending on home remodeling projects over the past few years, the trend for many homeowners deciding to make big renovations to their homes (and increasing their overall property value) has continued in 2014. Home Services Unlimited offers specialty house painting, bathroom and basement refinishing, and many other general remodeling options; they have witnessed firsthand the increase in home improvement spending.



In 2013 there was a marked rise in home renovations, including a focus on improving homes with the intention of remaining in them, rather than flipping them for profit. 2014 is shaping up to surpass the increase in spending observed in 2013. Home Services Unlimited says this increase is already underway, and it is on par with sales trends in the pre-recessionary home remodeling economy.



The U.S. Census Bureau shows a double digit increase in 2014, and “big ticket” home remodeling projects are expected to follow this trend. $153.8 billion is anticipated to go into major home improvement projects by September 30, 2014.



The breakdown of some of the spending areas from 2013 are:

- Repair and maintenance (58%)

- Major replacements (36%)

- Minor replacements (32%)

- Small additions (34%)

- Decks and porches (29%)



The percentages for these types of projects are expected to rise in 2014, creating more jobs for remodelers and increasing the overall landscape of 2014 renovations. A prime reason for the increase is attributed to baby boomers moving into a life period that lends itself to home renovation, rather than selling. With renovations and remodeling trending upwards, greater numbers for home remodeling projects nationwide are expected.



Reaching expenditure that matches amounts witnessed prior to the recession is a significant accomplishment, and is good news for the remodeling and renovation sector. Home Services Unlimited has already seen a higher rate of active projects and is prepared to take on more.



About Home Services Unlimited, LLC

Home Services Unlimited has been offering home improvement and renovation services in the Northern Virginia area for over 30 years. They specialize in bathroom remodeling, basement finishing, and house painting in addition to other general contractor services. From basement finishing in Ashburn, VA to bathroom remodeling in Fairfax, VA, Home Services Unlimited provides contracting services for many renovation projects that yield a high ROI for consumers. Furthermore, Home Services Unlimited offers their services at affordable prices, including financing options, to meet their clients’ needs. Home Services Unlimited is bonded, licensed, and insured, in addition to being an EPA Certified Renovator and a member of the Better Business Bureau.