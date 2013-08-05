Northridge Personal Injury Lawyers to Address Legal Questions in Online Video Campaign

Northridge, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Northridge personal injury lawyers, The Mandell Law Firm is launching an online video campaign in August to reach out to an internet audience it hopes is looking for answers. An aggressive Southern California boutique personal injury and tort litigation firm, Mandell Law is using online video for the first time to help people with questions about personal injury law find at least elementary answers. Serving the San Fernando Valley, the Greater Los Angeles area and the entire Western United States, the Mandell attorneys are experienced and knowledgeable in all forms of personal injury matters, including motorcycle and bicycle accidents, auto accidents, medical malpractice and pharmaceutical injuries. Their offices routinely handle dog bite cases, defective products, unsafe premises, and negligent hospitals and doctors.



In its introductory group of videos, the trial attorneys take the opportunity to answer questions regarding legal preparation and procedure that are most commonly asked by clients and potential clients. Each video deals with a single question and is typically 60 to 90 seconds long. The Northridge personal injury lawyers hope this video campaign will serve an audience that would like answers to a few preliminary questions, but who are not yet ready for a consultation with an attorney. At the same time, the expectation is that the firm’s online footprint will become more noticeable over time as more videos are produced and published.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N3zwkdfF6gY



Plans for future videos include issues that some prospective clients really should ask about, but may not know enough about their situation to actually raise the questions. Mandell Law’s lead trial attorney and partner, Robert J. Mandell, hastens to point out that the videos should not be construed as legal advice for anyone’s particular case, but are intended to answer basic questions of personal injury law in very general terms. The firm’s founder and managing partner, Laurence Mandell, agrees adding, “We obviously can’t offer proper legal advice without the details of an individual case, but we hope these videos will provide a starting point for those who are beginning their process. There is no substitute for qualified legal counsel.”



The attorneys of The Mandell Law Firm are confident that using the online video medium to answer basic legal questions will allow them to reach a wider audience of folks who are simply looking for primary information. They also expect the resulting higher online profile to benefit the firm by bringing in new clientele that might not otherwise have found them.



About The Mandell Law Firm

Founded in 1978, The Mandell Law Firm has became a preeminent collection of top-notch personal injury lawyers, serving the needs of Northridge and the Greater Los Angeles area. Lead Counsel and Super Lawyers rated, their attorneys have been honored by the State’s and the Country’s most prestigious legal organizations, including The American Board of Trial Advocates.



Visit http://www.mandellaw.com/ for more information.