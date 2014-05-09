Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Northrop Grumman Aerospace Systems: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Northrop Grumman Aerospace Systems: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile & SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, recent developments, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Northrop Grumman Aerospace Systems"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Northrop Grumman Aerospace Systems" for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

Quickly enhance your understanding of "Northrop Grumman Aerospace Systems"

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors businesses better.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Northrop Grumman Aerospace Systems (Aerospace Systems) designs, develops, integrates, produces and supports manned and unmanned aircraft, spacecrafts, laser systems, and microelectronics. These products find application in various mission areas including communications, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), battle management, electronic warfare, strike operations, satellite communications, earth observation, space science and space exploration. The company primarily offers its products and services to the US government agencies. Aerospace Systems operates as the major business unit of Northrop Grumman Corporation, a global aerospace and defense company, and headquartered in California, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Northrop Grumman Aerospace Systems



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/154160/northrop-grumman-aerospace-systems-aerospace-and-defense-company-profile-and-swot-report.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###