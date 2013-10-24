Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Northrop Grumman Corporation : Defense - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering



Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Northrop Grumman Corporation : Defense - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, financial analysis, mergers and acquisitions, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries, employee biographies as well as competitive benchmarking data.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Northrop Grumman Corporation"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Northrop Grumman Corporation" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Northrop Grumman Corporation"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Northrop Grumman Corporation (Northrop Grumman) is a defense and technology company that offers products and services to aerospace, electronics and information systems industries. The company serves defense industry by providing unmanned systems, C4ISR systems, cybersecurity products and logistic services. It also manufactures aircraft carriers, submarines, spacecraft systems, mission-critical computer systems and wireless communications infrastructure for government and commercial customers across the world. Northrop Grumman serves customers in 25 countries through a network of over 30 regional business development offices and local businesses across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions. The company's major customers include the US government, the US Department of Defense (DoD) and the intelligence community. Northrop Grumman is headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Northrop Grumman Corporation



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/144944/northrop-grumman-corporation-defense-company-profile-swot-and-financial-report.html



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