Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Northrop Grumman Technical Services Inc.: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Northrop Grumman Technical Services Inc.: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile & SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Northrop Grumman Technical Services Inc."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Northrop Grumman Technical Services Inc." for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

Quickly enhance your understanding of "Northrop Grumman Technical Services Inc."

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors businesses better.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Northrop Grumman Technical Services Inc. (Northrop Technical Services) is one of the leading providers of innovative and affordable logistics, modernization and sustainment support. The company also provides a range of advanced technology and engineering services including missile defense, nuclear security, space, training and simulation. The company delivers complete life cycle support and weapon system sustainment and modernization products and services, apart from provides maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for aircraft and subsystem. It primarily offers its products and services in the areas of nuclear security, space and launch services, civil engineering and military range-sensor-instrumentation operations. In addition, it provides training solutions for both the US and international forces. The company operates as a subsidiary of Northrop Grumman Corporation, one of the leading global security companies. Northrop Technical Services is headquartered in Virginia, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Northrop Grumman Technical Services Inc.



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