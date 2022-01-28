Northrop Grumman Wins Multi-Year Procurement Deal with French Navy

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2022 -- Military procurement is a vital part of the sector when it comes to procurement jobs. It has been announced that Northrop Grumman has won a $354 million U.S. Navy contract to supply aircraft for the French Navy. The aircraft in question are three E-2D Advanced Hawkeye airborne early warning and control aircraft. The procurement is going ahead under a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) agreement between the French Defense Procurement Agency and the U.S. government. Production will start on the aircraft in 2024 and it is thought that the three planes could be the last ever E-2Ds to come off the production line. The French aircraft will have the capability for in-flight fueling and be adapted to the requirements of the French navy, including integrating a specific computer system that has been developed by the French Aerospace Industry Service. When ready, the aircraft will replace the E-2C Hawkeyes that the French navy currently has in service.



Contracts such as that won by Northrop Grumman provide lots of scope for procurement jobs across the USA. DSJ Global works with organizations keen to optimize the opportunities created in areas such as military procurement and recruit resilient teams able to support greater growth. The firm's expertise extends to all areas of hiring in this field, including technical operations, logistics and supply chain roles - alongside procurement jobs. The firm has established a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals that makes hiring for procurement jobs a much simpler matter. Plus, DSJ Global has built up a network of connections with hiring managers in key businesses over the years. A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions ensures that the firm can offer options to suit every recruitment need. For ambitious individuals keen to take a career-defining next step, as well as forward-thinking enterprises, the firm is an obvious first choice.



Another reason why DSJ Global has become the go-to for procurement jobs is the geographical reach that the firm has established. In the USA this extends to key locations, such as New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco and the team in America is also part of a 1,000+ strong worldwide workforce, which broadens this reach on a global level. Not only that but the firm is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. DSJ Global also invests heavily in its own people, ensuring that consultants receive training on an ongoing basis so that they are confident and highly competent when it comes to delivering a consistently excellent service. All work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. As well as procurement jobs there are many other roles available via the firm today, including Plant Manager, Maintenance Engineer and Senior Inventory Demand Analyst.



Emily Prendergast, Executive Director at DSJ Global, shares that, "global supply chains have made headlines around the world, as teams have worked to address the shortages faced in many industries. The role of procurement and supply chain professionals will be critical in solving these challenges, and the demand for this talent continues to grow across every sector from consumer goods and pharmaceuticals to energy, technology, and more."



About DSJ Global USA

DSJ Global USA partners with organizations across the logistics and supply chain sector. The firm's 1000 employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.