Northstar Appliance Repair Offers Special Fall Discounts on Appliance Repair for All Customers

West Palm Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Appliances are present in every household in different parts of the world. The life span of various appliances varies from appliance to appliance. However, all individuals are recommended to have their faulty appliances repaired before it is simply too late. There are many exceptional appliance repairers in town for the ultimate convenience of all people. Price is an important factor which is taken into thorough consideration by all people who wish to acquire appliance repairing services soon or in the near future.



Appliance repair in West Palm Beach is known to offer one of the best services in town to all their customers. What’s more is that the repairers offer high quality services in an affordable price range. Not only can people now have their appliances fixed in a short period of time but they can also save a big chunk of money on all repairing packages. The repairers are fully licensed and secured, which is what most people ask for in the first place. Moreover, they are experts in their respective field of expertise and have years of experience on hand. Nothing can possibly go wrong with the latest offer which allows people to have $30 discount on the repairing of any appliance of their choice and a total of $25 discount for any dryer vent cleaning.



Apart from refrigerator repair in West Palm Beach, they also do major appliance repair such as washer, dryers, stoves, ovens, and microwave. Individuals can book the appointments according to their daily schedules and expect to achieve high quality repairing in record time. The added benefit of the repairing services is that they allow people to work with certified technicians and repairers. Northstar is ranked amongst the best appliance repairers in the present times due to their exceptional services and high reputation. With the latest discount offer, people can save up to a lot of money on many appliance repairing packages. The vent cleaning services are a must have since they allow people to save a good amount of money on their energy bills. The repairing technicians have detailed information regarding dry vent cleaning and the many ways through which they can easily clean the vent as well as the dryer.



For all the interested individuals, the splendid repairers can be contacted at all times of the day and 7 days a week. Please visit: http://www.northstarappliancerepair.com/



About NorthStar Appliance Repair

NorthStar Appliance Repair West Palm Beach is the choice for all residential and commercial appliance repair in West Palm Beach! We are factory trained and authorized to service Frigidaire, Whirlpool, Maytag, Sub Zero, Trane, Rheem and many other brands of appliances and air conditioners.



Media Contact:

Michelle McCoy

appliancerepairs561@gmail.com

West Palm Beach, FL

http://www.northstarappliancerepair.com/