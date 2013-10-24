North Star Screen Printing Looks to Be the North Star in a Modern Design Galaxy

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Keith Cahayla has been in the T-Shirt printing business in the New Jersey and New York metro area for over a decade. He is the current owner of Northstar Screen Printing which is located in Paterson, NJ. Northstar Screen Printing is a full service company offering custom printing, embroidery and custom design.



He has learned and mastered every aspect of T-shirt screen printing by working with major companies and football teams like Denver Broncos Vonage, Polo, Marriot, and major non-profits like Leukemia Foundation, National Foundation of Kidney Disease.



“We know that quality output and customer satisfaction are essential to any business and your satisfaction is our first priority” says Cahayla. “We take the time to get to know the needs of each customer and see every relationship as an investment”. Northstar provides a combination of skill and experience which allows them to provide each and every customer with an exceptional finished product.



The t-shirt and embroidery business is a very competitive business these days. Sites like CafePress and Zazzle offer people the do-it-yourself online options, but sacrifice quality and workmanship, and even the price tags as well.



However, Northstar provides quality brand name products with eye-catching designs and quick turnaround. Their on-site design team and customer service staff can provide an organization with all of its screen printing needs.



In addition to screen printing, North Star also offers quality Heat Transfers, Embroidery, Logo Design, Business cards, Posters and even Flyers. Their website also chows they have an immense catalog of pre-made artwork ready to choose from.



For more information of Northstar and what they do, visit www.northstarscreenprinting.com



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