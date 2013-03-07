Northwest Roofing Contractor Now Specializes in Operating Top-Notch Equipment

Camas, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- Providing service for all kinds of roofing applications, Gregg Roofing, Inc., now operates a range of trucks, hoists, and pumps among other types of high-quality equipment. The company provides its services throughout Vancouver, Washington and Portland, Oregon, out to an approximately 50 mile radius from these cities.



Gregg Roofing, Inc employs roofing contractors Portland Oregon can rely on. Being licensed and insured in both Oregon and Washington allows the company to provide its services on an expanded geographic scale that includes the Columbia River Gorge. Its reach covers Clark and Skamania Counties in Washington, and Clackamas, Hood River, and Multnomah Counties in Oregon.



Construction crews are trained in many roofing systems, such as tile, Decra metal shingles, Lamarite slate, and Carlisle Eco-Star synthetic slate. Customers find highly skilled workers trained in composition shingles, standing seam metal, and single-ply rubber systems. The company can also address Portland roofing needs with 30, 40, and 50 year lifetime dimensional shingles and provides a complete tear-off, disposal, and clean-up service where needed.



When it comes to metal roofing Portland Oregon can rely on Gregg Roofing, Inc., especially commercial buildings that save on maintenance costs which can mount with other roofing types. A system of interlocking panels, no exposed fasteners, and anti-caulking paint ensure lasting quality. Contractors can make the system secure especially for locations in heavy wooded areas.



In addition to installing and maintaining the metal roofing Portland Oregon customers have come to appreciate, the company provides roof inspections for the real estate industry or anyone who needs them. They can provide a 3-5 Year Roof Certification when lenders require it. The company is also certified in lead abatement for properties known to have lead-based paint.



Brochures and warrantee information are available online for all services. Customers can request an estimate and see a photo gallery of past work on the Portland roofing contractor’s website. Established in 1944, the company can be reached via its online portal at http://www.greggroofing.com



Gregg Roofing, Inc.

Contact: Allan Tiffany

27001 S.E. 15th Street

Camas, WA 98607

Business Phone: 360.834.3902

email: office@greggroofing.com

URL: http://www.GreggRoofing.com