Northwestern Mutual Capital Region Partners with Cheeriodicals to Bring Children Joy

Birmingham, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Northwestern Mutual Capital Region Managing Partner Alex Tronco and Cheeriodicals are bringing cheer in the form of 150 big green boxes to children fighting childhood cancer and other diseases at the Bernard and Millie Duker Children's Hospital at Albany Medical Center on Friday, June 27, 2014. Cheeriodicals are big green boxes of cheer made up of age-appropriate magazines, toys, puzzles, crafts and goodies for children to enjoy.



"We are so excited to have Northwestern Mutual and Cheeriodicals visit the Bernard and Millie Duker Children's Hospital today," said David Clark, MD, director of the Bernard and Millie Duker Children's Hospital, "We sincerely appreciate Northwestern Mutual Managing Partner Alex Tronco and his team for sponsoring this day of smiles. All of our patients will be thrilled to receive such special and fun gifts."



"We're excited to work with Northwestern Mutual to bring smiles to every child at the Bernard and Millie Duker Children's Hospital," said Gary Parisher, president of Cheeriodicals, "Nothing we do matters more than our efforts in children's hospitals."



In addition to visiting with children and families at the hospital, the Cheeriodicals and Northwestern Mutual Capital Region teams will share the fun at the nearby Ronald McDonald House, a home away from home for families and siblings of patients being treated at Albany Med. The boxes are tailored to either boys or girls as well as organized by specific age groups. They are sure to bring joy to the young patients and even include a few surprises for the parents.



"As a father of three, I can't imagine the heartache of seeing your child in pain as they battle childhood cancer and other diseases," said Alex Tronco, managing partner, Northwestern Mutual Capital Region, "Our hope is that by bringing a smile to the child, we can bring a smile to the entire family."



Contributing to this day of smiles, Albany-based Schaap Moving Systems, specializing in residential and commercial moves, donated their time and services to transport the 150 Cheeriodicals to Children's.



About Cheeriodicals

Cheeriodicals, a national online gift company, presents a unique alternative in the online gifting industry. The Cheeriodical (a cheerful periodical) brings cheer and entertainment to men and women, combining a keepsake gift box containing the gift recipient's favorite magazines with carefully selected snacks in individual portions. Cheeriodicals also provide gifts for children, combining age-appropriate magazines with activities, crafts and toys. For more information about Cheeriodicals, visit www.cheeriodicals.com, or follow them on twitter.com/cheeriodical and facebook.com/cheeriodicals.



About the Bernard and Millie Duker Children's Hospital at Albany Medical Center

The Bernard and Millie Duker Children's Hospital at Albany Medical Center is a 125-bed facility devoted exclusively to the medical needs of infants, children and adolescents and is the referral center for all seriously ill and injured children from 25 counties in upstate New York and western New England. It is staffed by 110 physicians trained in 34 sub-specialties and more than 300 pediatric nurses, therapists, social workers and child-life specialists.