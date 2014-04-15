Northwestern Mutual's Mendota Heights Office Spreads Cheer to Children's of Minnesota

St. Paul, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- Northwestern Mutual - Managing Partner, Tim Bohannon and his team will join with Cheeriodicals to bring cheer in the form of 170 big green boxes to children fighting childhood cancer and other diseases at the St. Paul campus of Children's Hospitals and Clinics of Minnesota on April 4, 2014. Cheeriodicals are big green boxes of cheer made up of age-appropriate magazines, toys, puzzles, crafts and goodies for children to enjoy.



"We are so excited to have Northwestern Mutual and Cheeriodicals visit Children's - St. Paul today," said Barbie Hentges, Corporate Development Officer at Children's of Minnesota. "We sincerely appreciate Northwestern Mutual for sponsoring this day of smiles. All of our patients will be thrilled to receive such special and fun gifts."



"We're excited to work with Northwestern Mutual to bring smiles to every child at Children's," said Gary Parisher, president of Cheeriodicals. "Nothing we do matters more than our efforts in children's hospitals. The boxes are tailored to either boys or girls as well as organized by specific age groups. They are sure to bring joy to the young patients and even include a few surprises for the parents."



"As a father of two, I can't imagine the heartache of seeing your child in pain as they battle childhood cancer," said Bohannon. "Our hope is that by bringing a smile to the child, we can bring a smile to the entire family."



Contributing to this day of smiles, Burnsville Two Men and a Truck, specializing in residential and commercial moves, donated their time and services to transport the 170 Cheeriodicals to Children's. For more information about Northwestern Mutual's Mendota Heights network office, please visit: http://www.bohannon-group.com/.



About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has helped clients achieve financial security for 157 years. A mutual company with $1.5 trillion of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual has no shareholders. They focus solely and directly on clients and seek to deliver consistent and dependable value to them. Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company and its subsidiaries: Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC, broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, limited purpose federal savings bank; Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company; and Russell Investments.. They offer a holistic approach to financial security solutions including: life, long-term care, and disability income insurance, annuities, investment products and advisory products and services.



About Cheeriodicals

Cheeriodicals, a national online gift company, presents a unique alternative in the online gifting industry. The Cheeriodical (a cheerful periodical) brings cheer and entertainment to men and women, combining a keepsake gift box containing the gift recipient's favorite magazines with carefully selected snacks in individual portions. For more information about Cheeriodicals, visit www.cheeriodicals.com, or follow them on twitter.com/cheeriodical and facebook.com/cheeriodicals.



About Children's Hospital and Clinics of Minnesota

Children's Hospitals and Clinics of Minnesota is one of the largest pediatric health systems in the United States and the only health system in Minnesota to provide care exclusively to children from before birth through young adulthood. An independent and not-for-profit system since 1924, Children's serves kids throughout the Upper Midwest at two free-standing hospitals, 12 primary and specialty care clinics and six rehabilitation sites. Children's maintains its longstanding commitment to the community to improve children's health by providing high-quality, family-centered pediatric services and advancing those efforts through research and education. Children's is regularly ranked by U.S. News and World Report as a top children's hospital and by The Leapfrog Group for quality and efficiency. Please visit childrensMN.org.