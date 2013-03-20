Norton Sanding Discs Available at Integrity Supply, Inc.

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- Integrity Supply, Inc. is offering fibre discs from Norton. The Norton sanding discs and fibre discs are available for great prices at this store. The customers are allowed to buy the discs online by name, price and manufacturer. They can also receive free shipping on orders over $100.



Norton abrasive discs are the best bet for metal and masonry grinding and finishing applications. One can grind angles to prepare for welding, grinding and finishing welds, clean slag from flame cutting or dimension and shape wood.



A representative of the store said, “No more switching from a depressed center wheel to a fibre disc - with Norton flap discs you can grind and finish with the same disc. Norton 20X flap discs have a built-in grinding angle so more abrasive makes contact with the work surface. Flap discs last at least 20 times longer than traditional fibre discs. Light-weight phenolic resin backing plate wears uniformly with the flaps, and will not smear the work-piece. Stacking of abrasive flaps makes flap discs more comfortable to grind providing more control and less vibration than grinding wheels.”



He added, “Sanding discs also form a part of the conversion toolkit used in addition to fibre and abrasive discs. Our diamond based blades and grinding wheels are designed in a manner to work perfectly in tandem with the flap disc material.”



About Integrity Supply, Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery of products at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit http://www.integritysupply.com.