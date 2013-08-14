Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Norway Beer Market Insights 2013 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

A detailed market research report on the Norway beer industry. Researched and published by .



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

This report comprises of high level market research data on the Norway beer industry, published by . The report covers total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on beer market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

The Norwegian beer market continued its downward trend in 2012 with consumption falling by 2%. Within the on-premise, younger consumers make less visits to pubs and bars than previous generations. Increasing levels of international travel has also led to an increase in popularity of wine.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

The decline was a consequence of a number of factors, including higher prices in on-premise channels due to higher excise and an increase in raw material costs, together with a period of poor summer weather



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The Norway Beer Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Beer market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors. All data has been researched, brand upwards, by an experienced 'on-the-ground' industry analyst who conducts face-to-face interviews with key producers, leading companies in allied industries, distributors and retailers.



Key Features and Benefits

This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Norway Beer industry. Data includes volumes from 2008 to 2012 plus forecasts for 2013, enabling historical and current trend analysis.



This report provides readers with in-depth market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount, alcoholic strength, local segmentation, beer type.



This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2012.



This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and contains brewer profiles for major brewers



This report provides distribution channel data (on- vs off-premise) and discusses the latest trends in the key sub-channels. Packaging data includes consumption volumes by pack material, type, size, refillable vs non-refillable, multi-serve vs single serve. Market valuation data and pricing data, including beer consumption by price segment/distribution channel and selected consumer beer prices are also included.



Key Market Issues

In recent years there has been a growth in Lettl (or low 2.5% Abv alcohol) beer in Norway and Ringnes, Hansa-Borg, Aass and others have gone even further by moving towards alcohol-free beer due to the strict drink-driving law.



During 2012 there was further evidence of cross-border shopping in Sweden and Denmark for cheaper beer. In 2012 it was estimated that as much as 52 m liters of beer was lost in revenue to supermarkets, brewers and the government, as consumers are crossing the border to stock up on cheaper beer



Younger drinkers visit pubs and bars less frequently than previous generations. They are more likely to drink beer at home as it is significantly cheaper than in pubs and bars and when they do go out they drink less as consumption is curtailed by previous in-home drinking.



The Norwegian beer market is highly concentrated with Ringnes as market leader and second placed Hansa Borg accounting for more than 80% of the total consumption.



Brewers are not allowed to advertise or promote their beers in any way. This means that product differentiation cannot be fully exploited in marketing terms. Excise is raised annually, which in turn leads to increasing beer prices.



Key Highlights

Mack Brewery opened its new state of the art brewery in the Tromso region at Nordkjosbotn, costing NOK320 m in the autumn of 2012.



The leading Private Label brand Grans put its retail prices up in 2012 and the effect was to narrow the price differential with the Tuborg and Borg discount brands. As a result Private Label brands declined in volume.



In 2012 strong beers sold through Vinmonoplet shops grew by 20% from a small base.



Thanks to a small number of microbreweries, awareness of specialty beers is growing; putting beer drinkers in touch with a greater variety of products. However, these national beers, combined with international ales and stouts, still form a very niche segment of the market.



Ringnes launched Carlsberg Premium in 33cl refillable PET bottles, the first PET bottle to be introduced by Ringnes. It may be just a matter of time before we see more PET bottles on the market.



Companies Mentioned



AASS BRYGGERI AS, GRANS BRYGGERI AS, HANSA BORG BRYGGERIER AS, INTERBEV AS, MACK`S LBRYGGERI AS, RINGNES AS, UNION BRYGGERI AS ,Coop Norge AS ,NorgesGruppen ASA ,



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139554/norway-beer-market-insights-2013.html