Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- Global Markets Direct's new report, "Norway Cardiovascular Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018" provides key market data on the Norway Cardiovascular Devices market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within ten market categories - Cardiac Rhythm Management, Interventional Cardiology, Peripheral Vascular Devices, Prosthetic Heart Valves, Electrophysiology, Cardiovascular Surgery, External Defibrillators, Cardiac Assist Devices, Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices and Cardiovascular Prosthetic Devices. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on company financials and pipeline products, wherever available.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by Global Markets Direct's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Market size and company share data for Cardiovascular Devices market categories - Cardiac Rhythm Management, Interventional Cardiology, Peripheral Vascular Devices, Prosthetic Heart Valves, Electrophysiology, Cardiovascular Surgery, External Defibrillators, Cardiac Assist Devices, Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices and Cardiovascular Prosthetic Devices.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within ten market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the ten market categories.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Norway Cardiovascular Devices market.
- Key players covered include Medtronic, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation , St. Jude Medical, Inc., Abbott Laboratories , Cordis Corporation , Edwards Lifesciences Corporation and others.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Norway Cardiovascular Devices competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Medtronic, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Cordis Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Sorin S.p.A., Biotronik SE & Co. KG, C. R. Bard, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Biosense Webster, Inc., Philips Healthcare, MAQUET GmbH & Co. KG, AGA Medical Holdings, Inc., Zoll Medical Corporation, Biosensors International Group, Ltd., Thoratec Corporation, GE Healthcare, ev3 Inc., Volcano Corporation, Berlin Heart GmbH, HeartWare International, Inc., Cardiac Science Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Welch Allyn Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Schiller AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd., OSI Systems, Inc., Opto Circuits India Limited, CareFusion Corporation, Covidien plc
