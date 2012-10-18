"Norway Cider Market Insights 2012" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Norway Cider Market Insights 2012" from Canadean, now available
Comprising of textual analysis and data tables, this in-depth and exclusive country report from Canadean provides a comprehensive view of the cider industry structure including analysis and profiles on trade mark owners and local operators. Brand volumes and market share are given by price segment, alcoholic strength and type (e.g. apple, pear, flavored). Consumption volumes are provided by pack mix (type, material, refill ability, pack size) and distribution channel (on- and off-premise). Other information includes market valuation/pricing data and new products are identified. All supported by market commentary.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The 2012 Norway Cider Market Insights report is a high level market research report on the Norwegian cider industry. Published by Canadean, this report provides an excellent way of gaining an in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the market. The report covers total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on cider market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The Norwegian cider market has been on an upward trend since the launch of Somersby cider by Ringnes AS in 2008. During 2011 Grevens cider from Hansa Borg edged ahead of Somersby. The rise of Grevens has put pressure on its key competitors which include Somersby cider, Kopparberg, Berentsens, Mack and Halmstad cider. There is now some considerable competition for market leadership with Grevens (Hansa Borg) and Somersby (Ringnes) fighting it out for dominance. Norwegian law prohibits the use of advertising and promotions for alcoholic beverages including product information on company websites and other product literature. This makes building brand awareness more difficult and can hold growth back. In contrast the government owned Vinmonopolet outlets have less restrictions and can promote brands and pricing on their websites.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Grivens overtook Somersby mainly due to its strength in the grocery channels. Competition has risen as new players enter the category. Innovation has helped to drive the category; there is a variety of flavors, pack types and low calorie options. Younger consumers, especially women are the target consumers.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Norway Cider Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the cider market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors.
Key Features and Benefits
This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Norway cider market.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Aass Bryggeri AS, Berentsens Brygghus, Brewery International AS, Hansa Borg Bryggerier AS, MultiBev AS, Ringnes AS, Macks Olbryggeri AS, Strag AS
