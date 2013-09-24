Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Norway Cider Market Insights 2013 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

Comprising of textual analysis and data tables, this in-depth and exclusive country report from provides a comprehensive view of the cider industry structure including analysis and profiles on trade mark owners and local operators. Brand volumes and market share are given by price segment, alcoholic strength and type (e.g. apple, pear, flavoured). Consumption volumes are provided by pack mix (type, material, refill ability, pack size) and distribution channel (on- and off-premise). Other information includes market valuation/pricing data and new products are identified. All supported by market commentary.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

The 2013 Norway Cider Market Insights report is a high level market research report on the Norwegian cider industry. Published by , this report provides an excellent way of gaining an in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the market. The report covers total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on cider market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

The Norwegian cider market continued its upward growth trend in 2012 with consumption growing by almost 5%, continuing at the same rate observed in 2010 and 2011.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Innovation in the cider market in recent years has helped to widen consumer choice and in 2012 there was further innovation.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The Norway Cider Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the cider market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors.



Key Features and Benefits

This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Norway cider market.



This report provides readers with in-depth data on market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount; alcoholic strength; type.



This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2012.



This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and selected company profiles



This report provides distribution channel data (on- vs. off-premise) and discusses the latest trends in the key sub-channels. Packaging data includes consumption volumes by pack material, type, size, refillable vs. non- refillable. Market valuation data and selected pricing data are also included.



Key Market Issues

The ban on advertising and promotion of alcoholic beverages is a real constraint to building brand awareness but one way of keeping brand awareness up in a promotions vacuum is through constant innovation.



Competition is warming up between the Grevens and Somersby cider brands for leadership over the cider market.



The sweeter taste of cider compared to beer typically appeals to younger female consumers, but overall the cider market is most popular with consumers under 30 years of age.



Norway's economy is improving rapidly post the recent recession.



The outlook for cider continues to remain positive, with growing interest in the category amongst both male and female consumers as they are presented with a wider selection in flavors, combined with low calorie alternatives for the more health conscious consumers.



Key Highlights

Pear cider leads the market but flavored cider growing at the expense of apple.



The growth seen in 2010 and 2011 continued in 2012 with 5% growth.



The launch of Grevens Brut Apple Cider in 2011 was seen as a move to broaden the appeal to male drinkers seeking a drier, more 'masculine' tasting cider.



Cider is imported from two neighboring markets ie Sweden and Denmark, as the Norwegian consumers prefer the sweet, crisp taste of cider produced in these countries over the more traditional, drier apple cider taste.



Grevens cider continues to lead the market followed by Somersby. Grivensperformed particularly well in the off-premise channels, boosting volume by appealing to consumers with an attractive price per litre.



Companies Mentioned



Aass Bryggeri AS, Berentsens Brygghus, Brewery International AS, Hansa Borg Bryggerier AS, MacksOlbryggeri AS ,MultiBev AS ,Ringnes AS



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/141602/norway-cider-market-insights-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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