Norway in Vitro Diagnostics Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- Norway In Vitro Diagnostics Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018 provides key market data on the Norway In Vitro Diagnostics market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within seven market categories - Clinical Chemistry, Genetic Testing, Haematology, Histology And Cytology, Immuno Chemistry, Infectious Immunology and Microbiology Culture. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on key recent developments.
Scope
- Market size and company share data for In Vitro Diagnostics market categories - Clinical Chemistry, Genetic Testing, Haematology, Histology And Cytology, Immuno Chemistry, Infectious Immunology and Microbiology Culture.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within seven market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the seven market categories.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Norway In Vitro Diagnosticsmarket.
- Key players covered include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc., bioMerieux S.A., Beckman Coulter, Inc. and others.
Reasons to buy
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Norway In Vitro Diagnostics competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what’s the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Siemens Healthcare Abbott Laboratories Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc. bioMerieux S.A. Beckman Coulter, Inc. Sysmex Corporation Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Becton, Dickinson and Company Alere Inc. Mindray Medical International Limited Danaher Corporation Qiagen N.V. DiaSorin S.p.A Diagnostica Stago, Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. PerkinElmer, Inc. Horiba, Ltd. Gen-Probe Incorporated Immucor, Inc. Life Technologies Corporation Grifols, S.A. Cellestis Limited Hologic, Inc.
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