New Medical Devices research report from Global Markets Direct is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2012 -- "Norway Nephrology and Urology Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018", a new report by Global Markets Direct, provides key market data on the Norway Nephrology and Urology Devices market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within three market categories - Incontinence Devices, Lithotripters and Renal Dialysis Equipment. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on key recent developments.
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This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by Global Markets Direct's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Market size and company share data for Nephrology and Urology Devices market categories - Incontinence Devices, Lithotripters and Renal Dialysis Equipment.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within three market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the three market categories.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Norway Nephrology and Urology Devicesmarket.
- Key players covered include Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, HARTMANN GROUP, ONTEX International N.V., Baxter International Inc., Astra Tech Inc. and others.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Norway Nephrology and Urology Devices competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, HARTMANN GROUP, ONTEX International N.V., Baxter International Inc., Coloplast A/S, Astra Tech Inc., First Quality Enterprises, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Gambro AB, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Siemens Healthcare, Dornier MedTech GmbH, Covidien plc, Medline Industries, Inc., STORZ MEDICAL AG
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