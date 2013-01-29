Norway Patient Monitoring Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2013 -- Norway Patient Monitoring Market Outlook to 2018 provides key market data on the Norway Patient Monitoring market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within market categories – Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors, Patient Monitoring Accessories, Micro-Electromechanical Systems, Remote Patient Monitoring, Neonatal Monitors and Fetal Monitors. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on company financials and pipeline products, wherever available.



Scope



- Market size and company share data for Patient Monitoring market categories – Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors, Patient Monitoring Accessories, Micro-Electromechanical Systems, Remote Patient Monitoring , Neonatal Monitors and Fetal Monitors.

- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.

- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the market categories.

- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Norway Patient Monitoring market.

- Key players covered include Philips Healthcare , GE Healthcare , Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA , Omron Healthcare Co., Ltd., 3M Health Care Ltd., A&D Medical / LifeSource and.others.



Reasons to buy



- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.

- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Norway Patient Monitoring competitive landscape.

- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.

- What are the key distribution channels and what’s the most preferred mode of product distribution – Identify, understand and capitalize.



Companies Mentioned



Philips Healthcare Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA GE Healthcare Omron Healthcare Co., Ltd. 3M Health Care Ltd. A&D Medical / LifeSource Schiller AG Paul Hartmann AG Mindray Medical International Limited OSI Systems, Inc. Microlife Corporation Nihon Kohden Corporation Biotronik SE & Co. KG Medtronic, Inc. Rossmax International Ltd. Terumo Corporation St. Jude Medical, Inc. Boston Scientific Corporation



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