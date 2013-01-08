"Norway Telecommunications Report Q1 2013" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Norway Telecommunications Report Q1 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2013 -- BMI View: Norway's telecoms markets is one of the highest value markets in the world on a per capita basis, and furthermore it is one of the most technologically developed with high prevalence of wireless data services, smartphones and value-added services. However, while Norway's high income levels support high ARPUs, operators are nonetheless under similar pressures to their peers across Europe. The regulator, the NPT, has implemented cuts to mobile termination rates that continue in 2012 and 2013 and that have squeezed operator revenues - while the threat of consumer IP substitution also looms. The market therefore has a bright outlook but with a number of significant threats, if less amplified than in much of the rest of Europe.
Key Data:
- Mobile subscription growth has remained robust to September 2012, at 202% y-o-y.
- Norway moved up five places in BMI's Risk/Reward Ratings under our new methodology introduced in Q113. The greater emphasis on wireless and wireline growth, as well as the five-year real private final consumption growth, saw Norway benefit relative to many other markets in the region.
Key Trends And Developments
The wireless data market in Norway received a boost when in October 2012 mobile market leader Telenor announced the launch of its LTE network in 11 towns and cities in the country, including the capital Oslo. Telenor announced that its LTE network will be able to serve a third of the Norwegian population by the end of 2012, and it is planning to increase coverage to 90% of the population by 2015. At launch, the LTE service is available to connect laptop and tablet users; however, Telenor stated that LTE-enabled smartphones will be available in the run-up to Christmas season 2012. BMI expects the launch to intensify competition, against NetCom, which already has commercial services operational since 2010, helping to drive service uptake through both price competition and service innovation.
The launch of 4G LTE services by Telenor is also a threat to wireline service providers as wireless data services with speeds comparable to mid-range fixed broadband become more widely available. This could cannibalise the subscription base, although we believe it is more likely to limit growth opportunities than poach significant numbers of new subscribers.
