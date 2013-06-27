Norwich SEO Agency to Provide Exclusive LinkedIn Training Programme

Norwich, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- Square Social, an Internet Marketing agency based in Norwich UK, are adding another string to their bow of online marketing services by offering a unique programme designed to help businesses boost their sales figures by using social media platform LinkedIn.



This educational programme, which is entitled 'Square Social Presents - Intro To LinkedIn For Sales', takes the form of a 60 minute workshop.



The experienced and knowledgeable Square Social team will guide participants through an introduction to the social media platform, which instructs businesses on the fundamental building blocks of using LinkedIn for business, sales and networking.



Other modules include 'Why LinkedIn?', 'Recommendations and Endorsements', 'Making Your Profile Prospect Proof', 'Finding Leads on LinkedIn', and 'How To Build Your Own LinkedIn Network'.



A spokesman for the enterprising Norwich SEO company said: "We are delighted to provide this training workshop. We are always on the lookout for ways that we can help our clients and prospective clients grow their business, and LinkedIn is the perfect platform to help take a business to the next level."



“This workshop is very unique in the online marketing industry. LinkedIn is an untapped resource for many companies nowadays, and we are at the forefront of showing businesses how to capitalise on it.



"When combined with a basket of other Online Marketing services, such as Norwich SEO and PPC, this training workshop can help businesses become devastatingly effective in 2013.



"Education and consultation are key components of the Square Social ethos, and we get a big kick out of helping our clients to outgun and outperform their competitors."



For more information about Square Social and its online marketing services, including its acclaimed Norwich SEO and LinkedIn Training programmes, visit the website at http://www.squaresocial.co/services/seo-norwich/ . To make an enquiry, telephone 01603 519847 or use the online chat function on the website to speak to a digital marketing professional.



