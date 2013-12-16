Norwich Sunblinds Promote Specials on Conservatory Blinds for the Holidays

Norwich, Norfolk -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- Norwich Sunblinds promote conservatory blinds during the holidays on pleated, wooden, vertical, Roman folds and curtains. Receive specials by scheduling an appointment before the holiday season ends. All the blinds are available for made to measure and precise fitting to windows of all shapes and sizes. There are different styles and colours customers may select from to compliment furniture and decor.



The styles consist of the perfect fit, vertical, Roman, wood and pleats. The perfect fit is available for the PVC windows. The conservatory blinds include the roller, pleated and aluminium venetian styles. The pleated style has a reflective solar backing that is great during the summer and winter months.



All of the conservatory blinds come with a five year guarantee on the material’s durability and quality. If there are manufacture defaults in the material of any blind, the customer receives a replacement at no cost within the 5 years. A representative with the company will discuss the guarantee during the scheduled appointment. The purpose of the appointment is to provide the customers with a quote and to measure all windows.



A spokesperson said, “Norwich’s expert craftsmen perfectly install blinds after the manufacturer creates the custom-made window treatments. All manufacturing of material and cutting of blind is in-house at the company.”



About Norwich Sunblinds

Norwich Sunblinds is a United Kingdom provider and manufacturer of designer and custom-made blinds. There are many colours and shapes that are available for the pleated, wooden, and vertical window coverings. To schedule an appointment, visit Norwich Sunblinds and review the availability on their calendar. Consumers may call 01603 615 945 to speak with the consultant or representative.