Nose Job Expert Dr. Babak Azizzadeh's New Article Explains How to Prepare for Rhinoplasty Procedures

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Dr. Babak Azizzadeh, MD, FACS, a board certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon and director of The Institute for Rhinoplasty & Nasal Reconstruction, recently announced the launch of a new blog post on his website. The new article, “How to Prepare for a Nose Job,” informs readers about ways to begin arranging for nasal reconstruction.



According to the article, the most important surgery-related decision a person can make is choosing an experienced rhinoplasty surgeon, especially because the right surgeon will guarantee a successful outcome. A capable rhinoplasty surgeon would have numerous years of specialized training and understanding of the field. For example, Dr. Azizzadeh was trained at Harvard University, certified by the American Board of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery, and shared his work through several magazines and television shows.



Potential surgery candidates should also thoroughly discuss their rhinoplasty outcome with their surgeon. Clear communication is important because it is the only way that the surgeon can tailor a surgical plan to the patient. Dr. Azizzadeh encourages questions during his consultations and explains all treatment plans in detail.



Additionally, patients should receive detailed pre-operation and post-op instructions from their surgeons. This will ensure that they have the smoothest surgery and most restful recovery possible.



“Be sure to let the doctor know of any and all medications you are taking prior to surgery as well as any other health concerns so that pre-op and post-op instructions can be customized,” advises Dr. Azizzadeh’s article.



Individuals interested in learning more about Dr. Azizzadeh and Los Angeles nose job operations can visit The Institute for Rhinoplasty & Nasal Reconstruction’s website for more information.



About Dr. Babak Azizzadeh

Dr. Babak Azizzadeh, Chairman and Director of the CENTER for Advanced Facial Plastic Surgery, is one of the leading international experts in facial plastic surgery. He has been featured in The Oprah Winfrey Show, People Magazine, New York Times, Discovery Health, Los Angeles Times, Beverly Hills Courier and numerous other media outlets for his expertise in facial plastic surgery. Dr. Azizzadeh is one of a select group of surgeons who are double board-certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery as well as the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. For more information, please visit http://www.rhinoplastynet.com/blogs/how-to-prepare-for-a-nose-job.html