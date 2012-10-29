Nose Job Imaging Tool That Is Easy and Fun to Use Is Available at Digitalnosejob.com

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2012 -- Those who are dissatisfied with the shape of their nose, and who wish to have rhinoplasty in order to improve their appearance probably have an idea of what they want their new nose to look like, but communicating this to their plastic surgeon can be difficult. While bringing in photos of people who have attractive noses can give the doctor a general idea of what the person has in mind, it is not the same thing as seeing it on a photo of the actual patient.



A website has been getting a lot of attention lately for its innovative nose job imaging tool that allows people to see what they would look like after rhinoplasty. Digitalnosejob.com features a handy rhinoplasty simulator that is easy to use and can help people feel less stressed about their upcoming nose job surgery by helping them see a rhinoplasty before after photo.



Those who are undergoing the procedure can upload their picture to the website, make the changes that they wish to their nose on the screen, then print out the modified photo and bring it with them to their next appointment with their plastic surgeon. This way, they will not only be able to explain what they want to their physician, but also clearly show the desired results.



Using the rhinoplasty imaging tool is easy; all that people have to do is register and log in on the website, purchase the service for one week—which will give them unlimited access to uploads—click “browse,” select the photo, and then click “upload.”



“Drag and drop your mouse moving the borders of the area you’d like to shorten or augment.



Change the brush size with your mouse wheel,” the instructions on the website noted. On the website, people can easily compare the before and after photos, save their results, and then even print out the photos when they are done.



