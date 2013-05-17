NoseSprayAddiction.com Offers Afrin Nose Spray Addiction Help

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- Today, nose sprays help people overcome a number of different types of illnesses. Most nose sprays – including the popular brand ‘Afrin’ – are designed to relieve congestion in the nasal passage. These sprays work by constricting blood vessels, after which the nose begins to automatically drain itself.



But nose sprays come with a hidden problem – many people are unaware that nose sprays like Afrin can be very addictive. And that’s why a website called NoseSprayAddiction.com was created. NoseSprayAddiction.com aims to be the internet’s number one place to seek relief from Afrin nose spray addiction.



At the NoseSprayAddiction.com website, visitors will find information about how nose spray addiction works. More importantly, the website also features resources to help people overcome this addiction, including natural sinus relief solutions as well as tips for removing Afrin addiction from the system.



As a spokesperson for NoseSprayAddiction.com explains, there is nothing funny about being addicted to Afrin:



“When buying over-the-counter medical products like Afrin, few people realize they can be addictive. As strange as it may seem to become addicted to a nose spray, it’s a problem that affects thousands of people all over the world. The overuse of Afrin not only leads to dangerous Afrin side effects, but it also creates a dependency that can make future colds much more serious.”



The NoseSprayAddiction.com website explains some of the serious side effects of Afrin addiction, including:



- Heart damage and heart attacks

- Damage to the nervous system

- Brain damage

- High blood pressure

- Increased heart rates

- Tremors, headaches, and nausea

- Severe damage to nasal passageways



These problems get worse over time. As the individual continues to use the nasal spray, the body becomes dependent on the product. The body may no longer be able to clean the nasal passageway on its own, which makes every cold get progressively more difficult for the body to handle.



At the NoseSprayAddiction.com, visitors will find a number of different tips on relieving Afrin nasal spray addiction. One of the most important tips involves finding an effective natural alternative to nasal sprays:



“When it comes to natural relief from colds, there are hundreds of solutions available today. After all, colds have been plaguing humanity for thousands of years, and over that time, we have come up with a wide range of natural solutions. Popular natural cold relief solutions involve eating spicy foods or using a Neti pot to pour liquid into the nasal cavity.”



Whether seeking natural relief from cold and nasal congestion or ready to cure a persistent nasal spray addiction, NoseSprayAddiction.com aims to help people from all over the world get the healthy cold relief they need.



