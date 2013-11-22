Not Counted: As Millions Fear Their Financial Future and Have Fallen off the National Labor Participation Rate, New Book Exposes Author's Bold Blueprint to Self-Reliance.

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- Author and business owner Patrick M. Palella has strong words for the American people – it’s time to stop relying on Washington and time to shamelessly pursue individual success. Having clawed his way from unemployment to admirable business victory through his own tenacity and resources, Palella is now urging millions of struggling Americans to create their own fruitful reality.



Everything is exposed in ‘Not Counted: No, I Matter I Have a Voice! And The Creation of the Four Amp Resolve’. Part memoir and part self-help book, Palella’s wisdom is poised to wake many up to a harsh reality – success can only come from within.



Synopsis:



What would you do if you could create your own reality? Are the solitude and financial consequences of professional unemployment, underemployment or undetermined employment ravaging your mind, body and soul? Have you moved beyond the resignation of the corporate mold and identification by number? Does the inability of our leaders in Washington to do anything substantive to aid your situation enrage you?



If the answer is yes to any of these questions it is time to stand and be counted. It is time to shamelessly pursue individual success and support your own dreams, goals and objectives. It is time to plant your own seeds and harvest your greatness. You need the ability to absorb exogenous shocks to your career and therefore to your life to achieve quantifiable results. The need to enhance one's decision making skills, physical abilities and emotional compass are needed to fight this battle. We can no longer wait for the end to gridlock in Washington to help us. It will never happen. Brothers and sisters, who are unemployed/underemployed/ employment threatened, this is a call to individual action. It is time to stand and be counted. Meet your new boss. You!



As the author explains, the book showcases his philosophy from both a personal and analytical perspective.



“I start by telling my own story; how I dragged myself out of despair motivated by the musical score from ‘Apollo 13’. I decided to live my daily life as if I was responsible for finding the four amps required to return my crippled spacecraft to earth. This methodology allowed my mind, body and soul to perform at optimum levels I had never seen before,” says Palella.



Continuing, “I then lay out a blueprint for personal prosperity and success that helps readers improve their decision-making process, spiritual reactions to rejection and disappointment, as well as empowering them to reach their peak physical performance. Whether people are newly unemployed, have been out of work for the long-term or even just feel like their employment future is threatened – my story will equip them with all they need to build a new life from the ground up.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a string of rave reviews. For example, Marcia Kaiser commented, “This book provides a blueprint for individual success in a failing economy and sluggish job market. Using his own experience, the author begins his narrative at the lowest point in his life. From that point he tells his story of how he brought himself back to success thru self-reliance using the resources of his inner self. Anyone who has been unemployed or under employed for a long period of time must read this book.”



‘Not Counted: No, I Matter I Have a Voice! And The Creation of the Four Amp Resolve’ is available now:



http://amzn.to/1fmwQEP.



For more information, visit: http://notcounted.com.



About Patrick M. Palella

Pat is a lifelong Chicagoan. He began his professional career in 1979 as a runner on the Chicago Board Options Exchange. Then he became a retail stock broker for several of Wall Street's largest and most prestigious firms. After sixteen years as a stockbroker he made the decision to pursue his MBA in management. Pat graduated from The University of Notre Dame, Mendoza College of Business in 1996. He then joined the university as an employee in the College of Business focusing on executive education. The next job assignment was as the director of the university's for profit media company. While at the media company, Pat demonstrated the ability to reverse the fortunes of an ailing operation. He left the university to accept a position as president of a technology company owned by one of the university's trustees who was also the founder one of Wall Street's most prestigious leverage buyout/private equity firms. After four successful years in that position, Pat decided to return home to Chicago.



Since returning home employment has been sporadic and Pat has had to constantly reinvent himself as a business consultant. In the past seven years Pat has felt the trials and tribulations as a not counted member of the labour participation rate. The peaks and valleys of the past seven years inspired Pat to write this book with the hope of helping others who face the same challenges.