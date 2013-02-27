Not Enough: Leading Intervention Expert Daniel Gerrard Demands More Help for UK Families Facing Drug Addiction, Report

Herts, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- Finding help for drug addiction is getting harder in the UK, according to leading intervention expert Daniel Gerrard, managing director of UK Rehab, an independent, non-government addiction resource service. Gerrard feels families are not getting the help or support needed whilst dealing with addict family members. In a statement released today, Gerard said: “The consequences of addiction affect the whole of society. It is my opinion that the UK Government needs to act now, and provide more free, local help and support.”



According to Gerrad, every year, thousands of UK families are left without the help they need to deal with addicts in their immediate family. Recent statistics published in the United Kingdom Drug Situation 2010 Edition, an annual report prepared for the European Monitoring Centre for Drug and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA), show that combined annual public expenditure for the treatment of drug addiction in the UK has topped £ 62.2 million. But despite these numbers, Gerrad contends that “It is simply not enough.”



The UK has seen a sharp decline in available addiction resources in recent years. A fifth of Scotland’s drug rehabilitation centres have closed since 2009—despite a sharp rise in the number of addict deaths, according to the Daily Record. And England’s Pierpoint House Treatment Centre, a longtime centre that served the surrounding Lancashire community for several decades shutdown unexpectedly late last year.



“This truly is a travesty,” Gerrard continues. “More money needs to be invested in local treatment and free National Health Service (NHS) treatment facilities, especially for addicts who are pregnant or have small children.”



UK Rehab offers a full range of addiction services, including drug and alcohol detox, rehabilitation, counseling for the entire family, and NHS Rehab placement services.



