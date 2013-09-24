Notable Movers - 3D EYE SOLUTIONS, IN (OTCMKTS:TDEY), AMERICAN COMMUNITY (OTCMKTS:ACYD), EAST JAPAN RAILWAY C (OTCMKTS:EJPRY), VHGI Holdings Inc(OTCMKTS:VHGI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: 3D EYE SOLUTIONS, IN (OTCMKTS:TDEY), AMERICAN COMMUNITY (OTCMKTS:ACYD), EAST JAPAN RAILWAY C (OTCMKTS:EJPRY), VHGI Holdings Inc(OTCMKTS:VHGI)



3D EYE SOLUTIONS, IN (OTCMKTS:TDEY) is trading with an upsurge of 19.23%, along with the trading price of $0.0031 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $0.0028.



TDEY recently gained a volume of 129.11 million shares, while its average volume is 1.87 million shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.0002 - $0.0039, while today, up until 2:04PM, its minimum price was $0.0027. 3D Eye Solutions, Inc. engages in developing, providing, and integrating content conversion service for the 3D stereo and auto-stereo media industry in the United States



What was the Moving Force behind TDEY On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on TDEY



AMERICAN COMMUNITY (OTCMKTS:ACYD) stock hit its highest price at $0.01, after starting its trade at $0.01. Company reported an increase of 22.03% at the price of $0.0072 recently and its current day range is from $0.01to $0.01.



Nokia’s total market capitalization remained $14.95 million. WIALAN Technologies, LLC operates as a software and hardware integrator that manufactures industrial grade wireless equipment to enable the deployment of IP base services.



For How Long ACYD will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



EAST JAPAN RAILWAY C (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) recently soared 0.66% after opening at $14.38. Its current trading price is $14.41. In the current session, the stocks gained total volume of 20,423.00 shares up until now, whereas its average volume is 13,991.00 million shares.



East Japan Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a passenger railway company in Japan. The company?s Transportation segment offers passenger transportation services, primarily passenger railway through its Shinkansen network, which connects Tokyo with regional cities in 5 directions, as well as conventional lines in the Kanto area and other networks



For How Long EJPRY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



VHGI Holdings Inc(OTCMKTS:VHGI) opened day trade at $0.02 and showed a uptrend and reached the price of $0.0161 recently with the decline of -40.15%. Overall trading volume of the shares is 1.79 million during the early hour of trading, while its average volume is 561,492.00 shares.



VHGI overall market capitalization is $3.91 million. VHGI Holdings, Inc. engages in coal mining operations. It primarily focuses on coal production at the Landree Mine coal property, which covers an area of 2,600 acres located in Greene County, Indiana.



Will VHGI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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