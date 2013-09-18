Notable Movers - Axxess Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:AXXE), Freedom Energy Holdings Inc(OTCMKTS:FDMF), Building Turbines Inc(OTCMKTS:BLDW), Petrotech Oil & Gas Inc(OTCMKTS:PTOG)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Axxess Pharma Inc(OTCMKTS:AXXE), Freedom Energy Holdings Inc(OTCMKTS:FDMF), Building Turbines Inc(OTCMKTS:BLDW), Petrotech Oil & Gas Inc(OTCMKTS:PTOG)



Axxess Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:AXXE) shares traded down -9.09% during the current trading session, hitting $0.500 recently.



The share price of AXXE is currently trading within the range of $0.47 to $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 million. Axxess Pharma Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the marketing and distribution of various pharmaceutical products and diagnostic medical devices in Canada and internationally.



Has AXXE Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Freedom Energy Holdings Inc(OTCMKTS:FDMF) shares traded down -5.00% during the current trading session, hitting $0.0019 recently. The share price of FDMF is currently trading within the range of $0.0015 to $0.00032. Company’s beta value stands at 1.39 points.



Nokia’s current trading volume is 66.57 million, while its average volume is 3.86 million shares.



Freedom Energy Holdings, Inc. specializes in the identification and development of technologies with applications in the energy industry sector. The company offers solutions for the exploitation, moving, and cleaning of heavy oil.



Has FDMF Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Building Turbines Inc(OTCMKTS:BLDW) is trading with an drop of -13.04%, along with the trading price of $0.0400 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $0.05.



NOK recently gained a volume of 5.40 million shares, while its average volume is 473,694.00 shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.04 - $0.06, while today, up until 2:24PM, its minimum price was $0.04. Building Turbines, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of roof-top wind turbines for commercial applications. Its products are used in the office buildings, schools, warehouses, distribution centers, airports, hotels, and various other buildings. Building Turbines, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas.



Why Should Investors Buy BLDW After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Petrotech Oil & Gas Inc(OTCMKTS:PTOG) stock hit its highest price at $0.04, after starting its trade at $0.04. Company reported an decrease of -37.14% at the price of $0.0220 recently and its current day range is from $0.02 to $0.04.



Nokia’s total market capitalization remained $1.10 million, along with the total outstanding shares of 49.93 million. PetroTech Oil and Gas, Inc. initiates, operates, and develops enhanced oil recovery (EOR) opportunities within qualifying oil reservoirs in the United States. It also operates as a construction and heavy equipment company that bids on various third party jobs for state and independent oil companies in the form of fee or joint venture



Will PTOG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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