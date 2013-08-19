Notable Movers - BANCO DO BRASIL SA (OTCMKTS:BDORY), Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB:LBMH), Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR), Interactive Leisure Systems Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: BANCO DO BRASIL SA (OTCMKTS:BDORY), Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB:LBMH), Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DTEGY), Interactive Leisure Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:IALS)



BANCO DO BRASIL SA (OTCMKTS:BDORY) remained a bear for the day as it reported the loss momentum of -1.33% at the price of $9.70 recently, the company gained a total traded volume of 29,172 shares. Its introductory price for the day was $9.75. So far, the company’s stock is down -1.33% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a decline of -22.72%. Banco do Brasil S.A. provides various banking services in Brazil and internationally. Its Banking segment offers products and services, such as deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and government markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the informal sector.



Has BDORY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB:LBMH) reported the decline of -4.46% and at the price of $1.50 with the recent traded volume of 59,267 shares. The stock's opening price was $1.53. The company has a total market capitalization of $78.56 million.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $0.56 - $1.90. Company's last 5 days shows a down turn with a decline of -11.24%. Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries distribute direct-to-consumer durable medical supplies for seniors in the United States. The company primarily offers urological catheters, ostomy supplies, mastectomy fashions, and diabetic supplies. It also provides home health care services to Medicare-eligible seniors with chronic illness.



Has LBMH Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) plunged -1.18% at the price of $12.94 after opening at $12.92. Stock traded recently with the total traded volume of 127,035 shares, as compared to its average volume of 400,368 shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $12.88, while it touched its highest price for the day at $12.98. DTEGY’s beta value stands at 0.75 points. Deutsche Telekom AG operates as an integrated telecommunication company worldwide. The company offers fixed-network services, such as voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware, as well as services to resellers.



Why Should Investors Buy DTEGY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Interactive Leisure Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:IALS) reported the jumped of +13.33%, at $0.170, with the overall traded volume of 491,559 shares recently.



So far, in the past three months, the stock is up +28233.33%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.10 and $12.90 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.16. Its introductory price for the day was $0.20. Interactive Leisure Systems, Inc. operates as a technology company that focuses on the travel industry. The company focuses on acquiring an enterprise software platform for marketing, sale, and management of travel products. Interactive Leisure Systems, Inc. was formerly known as Dukeshire Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Interactive Leisure Systems, Inc. in May, 2013.



Why Should Investors Buy IALS After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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