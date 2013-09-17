Notable Movers - Building Turbines Inc(OTCMKTS:BLDW), LUKOIL (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LUKOY), QUANTUM INT. CORP(OTCMKTS:QUAN), MART RESOURCES INC (OTCMKTS:MAUXF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Building Turbines Inc(OTCMKTS:BLDW), LUKOIL (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LUKOY), QUANTUM INT. CORP(OTCMKTS:QUAN), MART RESOURCES INC (OTCMKTS:MAUXF)



Building Turbines Inc(OTCMKTS:BLDW) opened at the price of $0.05, along with 1.18 million shares outstanding and touched its highest price of the day at $0.05 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $0.0440 by scoring +4.76% at 2:36pM.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it gained almost 3.53%. In the previous 3 months it scored/ dropped +41.94%. Building Turbines, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of roof-top wind turbines for commercial applications. Its products are used in the office buildings, schools, warehouses, distribution centers, airports, hotels, and various other buildings. Building Turbines, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas.



What was the Moving Force behind BLDW On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on BLDW



LUKOIL (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LUKOY) stock recently hit highest its price at $62.92, starting its day trade with a price of $62.74 and reported an increase of 0.51%. Its most recent trading price was $62.75 at 2:38 PM. 52 week price range of the company is $54.20 - $67.80, while today, up until 2:38PM, its minimum price was $62.55. Open Joint Stock Company Oil company LUKOIL operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company?s Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas primarily in the Russian Federation, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan.



For How Long LUKOY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



QUANTUM INT. CORP(OTCMKTS:QUAN) remained among the bulls of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went up 23.81% recently. Beta value of the stock remained at -1.18 points.



During the last 5 day’s it declined -7.14%, while its last one month’s performance stands at - 1.25%. The company’s traded volume is 293,407.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 224,319.00 shares. Quantum International Corp., a development stage company, focuses on developing and commercializing clean energy solutions for alternative energy companies in the United States



For How Long QUAN Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



MART RESOURCES INC (OTCMKTS:MAUXF) is trading with a fall of -7.35% along with the exchange price of $1.26 up till now while its introductory price for today was $1.35.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright diminishing overview as it lost -36.04% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the red with the plummet of -15.44%. Mart Resources, Inc., an international upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The company principally holds interest in the Umusadege oil field covering an area of approximately 3,771 gross acres located on-shore in Nigeria. Mart Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.



Will MAUXF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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