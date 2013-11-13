Notable Movers - Buka Ventures Inc(OTCBB:NNRX), Infinity Energy Resources Inc.(OTCMKTS:IFNY), Endeavor IP Inc(OTCBB:ENIP), MedCAREERS Group Inc(OTCMKTS:MCGI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Buka Ventures Inc(OTCBB:NNRX), Infinity Energy Resources Inc.(OTCMKTS:IFNY), Endeavor IP Inc(OTCBB:ENIP), MedCAREERS Group Inc(OTCMKTS:MCGI)



Buka Ventures Inc(OTCBB:NNRX) opened at the price of $0.65, along with 3.02 million shares outstanding and touched its highest price of the day at $0.67 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $0.657 by scoring +5.97% at 1:17PM.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it gained almost 21.22%. In the previous 3 months it dropped -12.4%. Nutranomics, Inc. researches and develops nutritional food products. Its nutritional products include supplements for joint health, digestive enzymes, whole food multi-vitamin, antioxidants, pre and probiotic, immune support, hormone balance, stress/sleep, detox/cleanse, natural vitamin C.



What was the Moving Force behind NNRX On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on NNRX



Infinity Energy Resources Inc.(OTCMKTS:IFNY) stock recently hit highest its price at $2.16, starting its day trade with a price of $2.15 and reported a decrease of -56.49%. Its most recent trading price was $1.24 at 1:19 PM. 52 week price range of the company is $0.96 - $3.75, while today, up until 1:19PM, its minimum price was $0.96. Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (Infinity), is a natural resources exploration and development company with oil and gas concessions covering 1.4 million acres offshore Nicaragua in the Caribbean Sea. As of December 31, 2011, Infinity was focusing on oil and gases exploration opportunity offshore of Nicaragua in the Caribbean Sea.



Has IFNY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Endeavor IP Inc(OTCBB:ENIP) remained among the bulls of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went up 6.48% recently.



During the last 5 day’s it gained 3.81%, while its last one month’s performance stands at +68.84%. Endeavor IP, Inc., formerly Finishing Touches Home Goods Inc., is an integrated consulting firm that assists individuals, organizations, companies and government agencies in finding solutions to home and workplace-related barriers for seniors and people with disabilities, as well as ergonomics consultancy.



For How Long ENIP Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



MedCAREERS Group Inc(OTCMKTS:MCGI) is trading with a fall of -10.53% along with the exchange price of $0.170up till now while its introductory price for today was $0.20.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright outlook/diminishing overview as it gained 112.5% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the green with the improvement of 6.25%. MedCareers Group, Inc. focus is to develop and build value through its wholly owned subsidiary Nurses Lounge (www.nurseslounge.com), an online professional network and communication source for nurses and organizations connected to the nursing community.



Will MCGI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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