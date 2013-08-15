Notable Movers - Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS), Amarin Corporation Plc (ADR) (NASDAQ:AMRN), GT Advanced Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:GTAT), Atmel Corporation

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS), Amarin Corporation plc (ADR) (NASDAQ:AMRN), GT Advanced Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:GTAT), Atmel Corporation (NASDAQ:ATML)



Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) opened the session at $14.20, remained amid the day range of $14.02 - $14.44, and closed the session at $14.42. The stock showed a positive performance of +1.48% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 5.77 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 3.11 million shares. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. develops, sells or leases, licenses, and maintains electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware, verification intellectual property (VIP), and design intellectual property (Design IP) for semiconductor and electronics systems companies worldwide.



For How Long CDNS’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Amarin Corporation plc (ADR) (NASDAQ:AMRN) traded with volume of 5.45 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 3.86 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $5.12 - $14.97. The stock showed a positive movement of +2.85% and closed its session at $5.78. The market capitalization of the stock remained 994.99 million. Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization therapeutic products for the treatment for cardiovascular diseases. Its product development program areas include lipid science and therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids.



For How Long AMRN will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



GT Advanced Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:GTAT) exchanged 5.18 million shares and the average volume remained 3.76 million shares. The stock escalated +1.05% and closed the session at $5.80. The beta of the stock remained 1.77 and the EPS of the stock remained -1.36. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 123.64 million. GT Advanced Technologies Inc. provides crystal growth equipment and solutions for the solar, light emitting diode (LED), and electronics industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polysilicon; Photovoltaic (PV); and Sapphire. The Polysilicon segment offers silicon deposition reactors; equipment, technology, and engineering services for the production and purification of trichlorosilane and silane; and engineering services.



Will GTAT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Atmel Corporation (NASDAQ:ATML) gained volume of 4.62 million shares, while the average volume remained 5.02 million shares. The stock decreased -2.06% and finished the session Wednesday at $7.60. The EPS of the stock remained -0.06. The one month of the stock was -2.56% and three month trend remained positive +7.34%. Atmel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor integrated circuit (IC) products. The company?s Microcontrollers segment provides various proprietary and non-proprietary solutions, such as Atmel?s capacitive touch products, including maXTouch and QTouch, AVR 8-bit and 32-bit products, ARM-based products, Atmel?s 8051 8-bit products, as well as XSense products.



Will ATML Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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