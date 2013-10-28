Notable Movers - CAPSTONE INFRAS CORP(OTCMKTS:MCQPF) , Orkla ASA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ORKLY), THEDIRECTORY.COM INC(OTCMKTS:SEEK) , North Atlantic Drilling - US Listing(OTCMKTS:NATDF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: CAPSTONE INFRAS CORP(OTCMKTS:MCQPF) , Orkla ASA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ORKLY), THEDIRECTORY.COM INC(OTCMKTS:SEEK) , North Atlantic Drilling - US Listing(OTCMKTS:NATDF)



CAPSTONE INFRAS CORP(OTCMKTS:MCQPF) opened at the price of $3.63, along with 33,240.00 shares outstanding and touched its highest price of the day at $3.64 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $3.62 by scoring +1.23% at 12:34PM.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it lost almost -1.09%. In the previous 3 months it dropped -6.75%. During its current trading session, the stock gained a volume of 33,240.00 shares up-till now, which is higher/lower than its average volume of 11,362.00 shares. Capstone Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in building and managing a portfolio of infrastructure businesses in Canada and internationally. Its portfolio includes investments in gas cogeneration, wind, hydro, biomass, and solar power generating facilities, representing approximately 370 megawatts of installed capacity in Canada; a 33.3% interest in a district heating business in Sweden.



What was the Moving Force behind MCQPF On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on MCQPF



Orkla ASA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ORKLY) stock recently hit highest its price at $7.99, starting its day trade with a price of $7.94 and reported a decrease of -0.25%. Its most recent trading price was $7.99 at 1:37PM. 52 week price range of the company is $7.21 - $12.00, while today, up until 37PM, its minimum price was $7.99. Orkla ASA is a Norway-based company active in various sectors. The Company’s operates in the branded consumer goods, aluminum solutions, renewable energy, bio-based chemicals and financial investment sectors. It operates within two primary business areas, namely Orkla Brands and Sapa.



Has ORKLY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



THEDIRECTORY.COM INC(OTCMKTS:SEEK) remained among the bulls of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went up 7.14% recently.



During the last 5 day’s it gained 114.29%, while its last one month’s performance stands at +200%. TheDirectory.com, Inc operates as a diversified local Internet search company. The company owns and operates a network of locally targeted, category specific search destinations through its local business search engine, TheDirectory.com. It sells listings on its local search network to local businesses and professionals primarily in the health, legal, and finance sectors



For How Long SEEK Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



North Atlantic Drilling - US Listing(OTCMKTS:NATDF) is trading with a fall of -1.96% along with the exchange price of $9.30 up till now while its introductory price for today was $9.46.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright outlook overview as it gained 4.07% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the red with the plummet of -4.38%. Today, up until 1:12PM, its minimum price was $9.20. North Atlantic Drilling Ltd (NADL) is a Bermuda-based company that is engaged in harsh environment oil and gas drilling. The Company has a fleet of five harsh-environment units in operation, one newbuild in transit to its first assignment and one newbuild under construction.



Will NATDF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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