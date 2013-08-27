Notable Movers: China Mobile Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:CHL), Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O), Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT), PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: China Mobile Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:CHL), Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O), Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT), PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).



China Mobile Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:CHL) decreased -0.63% and closed at $53.34 on a traded volume of 1.47 million shares, in comparison to 672.979 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -8.43%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $214.43 billion and its total outstanding shares are 4.02 billion.



Will CHL Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



China Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunications and related services primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong.



Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) plunged -1.18% and closed at $40.20 on a traded volume of 1.32 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.68 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -19.07%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $40.13 and $40.72.



Will O Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Realty Income Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. The firm makes investments in commercial real estate. Realty Income Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Escondido, California.



Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) dropped -0.64% and closed at $125.19. So far in three months, the stock is up 16.93%. The 52-week range for the stock is $85.88 and $126.73 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $126.73. Its introductory price for the day was $126.00, with the overall traded volume of 1.32 million shares.



Will LMT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of advanced technology systems and products for defense, civil, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally.



PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) after opening its shares at the price of $75.01, dropped -1.08% to close at $74.21 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.31 million shares, in comparison to 2.16 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $53.36 and $77.93 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $75.10.



Will PNC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally.



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