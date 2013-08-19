Notable Movers - Cosan Limited(USA) (NYSE:CZZ), Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO), the Jones Group Inc. (NYSE:JNY), Swift Energy Company (NYSE:SFY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Cosan Limited(USA) (NYSE:CZZ), Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO), The Jones Group Inc. (NYSE:JNY), Swift Energy Company (NYSE:SFY)



Cosan Limited(USA) (NYSE:CZZ) decreased -0.79% and closed at $13.89 on a traded volume of 6.44 million shares, in comparison to 994,380.00 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -19.76%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $3.76 Billion and its total outstanding shares are 270.69 million. Cosan Limited is a Brazil-based holding company primarily engaged in the distribution and commercialization of fuels. Through its subsidiary Cosan SA Industria e Comercio, the Company is active in five segments.



Has CZZ Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) traded to closed at $4.89 on a traded volume of 1.01 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 959,883.00 shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -22.13%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $4.86 and $4.91. ION Geophysical Corporation (ION) is a technology-focused seismic solutions company, which provides acquisition equipment, software and planning and seismic processing services to the global energy industry. ION operates in four business segments: solutions, systems, software and INOVA Geophysical.



Is IO a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



The Jones Group Inc. (NYSE:JNY) dropped down -0.82% and closed at $15.81. So far in three months, the stock is up 42.95%. The 52-week range for the stock is $10.42 and $17.78 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $16.29. Its introductory price for the day was $15.90, with the overall traded volume of 1.01 million shares. The Jones Group Inc. (Jones) is a global designer, marketer and wholesaler of over 35 brands with products in apparel, footwear, jeanswear, jewelry and handbags. The Company operates in six segments.



Why Should Investors Buy JNY After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Swift Energy Company (NYSE:SFY), after opening its shares at the price of $12.04, dropped -2.39% to close at $11.82 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.00million shares, in comparison to 848,958.00 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $11.44 and $23.71 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $12.09. Its introductory price for the day was $12.04. Swift Energy Company is engaged in developing, exploring, acquiring, and operating oil and natural gas properties, with a focus on oil and natural gas reserves in Texas as well as onshore and in the inland waters of Louisiana.



Will SFY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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