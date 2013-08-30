Notable Movers - Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST), Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE), Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS), Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST), Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE), Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS), Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)



Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) volume of 1.39 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.45 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $93.51 - $120.20 and the day range was $110.19 - $111.89.The stock opened the session at $110.29, remained amid the day range of $110.19 - $111.89, and closed the session at $111.39. The stock showed a positive performance of +0.84% in previous trading session. Costco Wholesale Corporation engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. Its product categories include candy, snack foods, tobacco, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages.



For How Long COST’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



In previous session, Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) traded 1.83 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 2.74 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.03 - $9.03. The stock was a bull and advanced +1.39%, while its closing price stayed at $0.249. The market capitalization of the stock remained 6.69 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive +24.97%. Cree, Inc. develops and manufactures lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications.



For How Long CREE will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) volume of the stock was 5.90 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 2.25 million shares. The stock boosted +4.55% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $23.44. The stock traded 5.90 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 2.25 million shares. Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers audio products, including analog-to-digital converters (ADCs).



Will CRUS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) traded with volume of 26.61 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 36.44 million shares. The stock grew +0.02% and finished the trading at $23.45. The market capitalization of the stock remained 125.03 billion. The beta of the stock remained 1.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industries worldwide.



Why Should Investors Buy CSCO After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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