Notable Movers: E I Du Pont De Nemours and Co (NYSE:DD) AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) ProShares Short S&P500 (ETF) (NYSEARCA: SH) SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod.

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (NYSE:DD) AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) ProShares Short S&P500 (ETF) (NYSEARCA: SH) SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. (ETF)(NYSEARCA: XOP).



E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (NYSE:DD) decreased -0.07% and closed at $56.62 on a traded volume of 3.17 million shares, in comparison to 4.44 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 26.64%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $52.42 billion and its total outstanding shares are 925.81 million.



Will DD Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company operates as a science and technology based company worldwide.



AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) plunged -0.02% and closed at $42.61 on a traded volume of 3.17 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.71million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -0.19%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $42.30 and $43.03.



Will ABBV Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



AbbVie Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products worldwide.



ProShares Short S&P500 (ETF) (NYSEARCA: SH) jumped 0.31% and closed at $28.93. So far in three months, the stock is down -1.16%. The 52-week range for the stock is $27.72 and $36.32 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $29.01. Its introductory price for the day was $28.79, with the overall traded volume of 520.155 shares.



Will SH Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



AbbVie Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products worldwide.



SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. (ETF)(NYSEARCA: XOP) after opening its trade at the price of $62.67, -0.59% to close at $62.00 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume 633.020 shares.



The 52-week range for the stock is $50.05and $64.42 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $62.67.



Will XOP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index.



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/