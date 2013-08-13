Notable Movers - Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR), Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN), Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP), American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR), Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN), Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP), American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)



Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) opened the session at $61.55, remained amid the day range of $61.55 - $62.66, and closed the session at $62.50. The stock showed a positive performance of +0.97% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 3.64 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 3.24 million shares. Emerson Electric Co., a diversified technology company, engages in designing and supplying products and technology, and providing engineering services and solutions to the industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide.



For How Long EMR’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) traded with volume of 3.64 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 1.25 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $50.94 - $63.34. The stock showed a positive movement of +3.40% and closed its session at $60.79. The market capitalization of the stock remained 11.85 billion. Nordstrom, Inc., a fashion specialty retailer, offers apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, and children in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Credit.



For How Long JWN will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) exchanged 3.55 million shares and the average volume remained 2.99 million shares. The stock dropped -2.12% and closed the session at $50.75. The EPS of the stock remained -0.21. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 65.22 million. Yelp, Inc. operates Yelp.com, an online urban city guide that helps people find places to eat, shop, drink, relax, and play based on the informed opinions of a community of locals in the know.



Why Should Investors Buy YELP After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) average volume remained 5.05 million shares. The stock decreased -0.71% and finished the session Monday at $69.66. The EPS of the stock remained 1.60. The one month of the stock was +16.08% and three month trend remained positive +16.08%. American Tower Corporation, a real estate investment trust, operates as a wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure company. It develops, owns, and operates communications sites.



Will AMT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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