Notable Movers - Enservco Corp(OTCBB:ENSV), NanoViricides Inc(OTCBB:NNVC), Bio Matrix Scientific Group Inc(OTCMKTS:BMSN), OncoSec Medical Inc(OTCMKTS:ONCS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Enservco Corp(OTCBB:ENSV), NanoViricides Inc(OTCBB:NNVC), Bio Matrix Scientific Group Inc(OTCMKTS:BMSN), OncoSec Medical Inc(OTCMKTS:ONCS)



Enservco Corp(OTCBB:ENSV) was trading higher by +0.04 points or +2.65% to $1.55.So far, around 59,620.00 shares have changed hands in this session. After opening at $1.55, the stock hit as high as $1.60. However, it traded between $0.32 and $1.60 over the last twelve months. Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States.



For How Long ENSV’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



NanoViricides Inc(OTCBB:NNVC) was at $1.16, showing a -2.52% decrease. Around 129,527.00 shares have been traded, versus an-average trading volume of 378,441.00 shares. The company is now valued at around $186.66 million. NanoViricides, Inc., a nano-biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections.



Has NNVC Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here

Bio Matrix Scientific Group Inc(OTCMKTS:BMSN) moved +3.13 per cent higher at $0.0033 and is trading between $0.003 and $0.0033 after opening the day at $0.0031. Its performance over the last five days remained +3.12%, which stands at -5.71% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was +106.25%. Bio-Matrix Scientific Group, Inc., a development stage company, intends to engage primarily in the development of regenerative medical applications. It develops HemaXellerate, a cellular drug to heal damaged bone marrow; and HemaXellerate I, which is a patient-specific composition of cells that have been demonstrated to repair damaged bone marrow and stimulate production of blood cells based on previous animal studies. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in La Mesa, California.



Will BMSN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



OncoSec Medical Inc(OTCMKTS:ONCS)’s shares drop today, losing-2.35per cent to $0.291. The stock is up around +3227% in 2013 and +53.16% for the last 12 months. Around 457,526.00 shares changed hands so far in this sessioncompared to an-average trading volume of 1.64M shares. OncoSec Medical Incorporated designs, develops, and commercializes novel cancer therapeutic products in the United States.



Has ONCS Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



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