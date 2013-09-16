Notable Movers - Exelis Inc (NYSE:XLS), Giant Interactive Group Inc (ADR) (NYSE:GA), Fortress Investment Group LLC (NYSE:FIG), Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Exelis Inc (NYSE:XLS), Giant Interactive Group Inc (ADR) (NYSE:GA), Fortress Investment Group LLC (NYSE:FIG), Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)



Exelis Inc (NYSE:XLS) remained a bull for the day as it reported the upward momentum of +1.43% and closed at $15.62 after gaining total volume of 1.40 million shares. Its introductory price for the day was $15.48. So far, the company’s stock is up 21.27% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a gain of 40.85%. Exelis Inc. provides command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, and surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) related products and systems in the United States and internationally.



What was the Moving Force behind XLS On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on XLS



Giant Interactive Group Inc (ADR) (NYSE:GA) reported the gain of 0.71% and closed at $ 8.51with the total traded volume of 1.06M shares. The stock's opening price was $ 8.54. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 1.06 million.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $4.92 - $8.77, while during last trade its minimum price was $8.44 and it gained its highest price of $8.55. Company's last 5 days shows an uptrend turn with an upsurge of 4.67%.Giant Interactive Group Inc. develops and operates online games in the People?s Republic of China. It primarily offers multiplayer online role playing games (MMORPGs).



For How Long GA l Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Fortress Investment Group LLC (NYSE:FIG) ended its day with the declining stream with the plunge of -0.41% and closed at the price of $7.34 after opening at $7.37. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.04 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 955,551.00 shares. During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $7.30, while it touched its highest price for the day at $7.45. FIG beta value stands at 2.46 points. Fortress Investment Group LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles, pension and profit sharing plans, corporations, institutional managed accounts and structured products, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, charitable organizations, and state or municipal government entities.



Why Should Investors Buy FIG After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) reported the up of +0.74%, to close at $17.58, with the overall traded volume of 1.04 million shares.



So far, in the past three months, the stock is down -3.14%. The 52-week range for the stock is $14.62 and $21.09 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $17.63. Its introductory price for the day was $17.48. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. engages in the acquisition and ownership of commercial real estate properties in the United States.



Will PDM Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:



LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:



DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/