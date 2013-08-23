Notable Movers - Exelis Inc (NYSE:XLS), Quiksilver, Inc. (NYSE:ZQK), Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR), Hatteras Financial Corp. (NYSE:HTS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Exelis Inc (NYSE:XLS), Quiksilver, Inc. (NYSE:ZQK), Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR), Hatteras Financial Corp. (NYSE:HTS)



Exelis Inc (NYSE:XLS) opened the session at $14.75, remained amid the day range of $14.75 - $15.09, and closed the session at $15.00. The stock showed a positive performance of +2.81% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 1.33 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.12 million shares. Exelis Inc. provides command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, and surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) related products and systems in the United States and internationally.



For How Long XLS’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Quiksilver, Inc. (NYSE:ZQK) traded with volume of 1.33 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 1.80 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $2.87 - $8.14. The stock showed a positive movement of +0.58% and closed its session at $5.16. The market capitalization of the stock remained 879.57 billion. Quiksilver, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and distributes branded apparel, footwear, accessories, and related products primarily for men, women, and children. It also offers snowboarding equipment.



For How Long ZQK will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) exchanged 1.31 million shares and the average volume remained 1.70 million shares. The stock escalated +0.47% and closed the session at $14.82. The beta of the stock remained 0.79 and the EPS of the stock remained 3.00. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 140.82 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans.



Will IVR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Hatteras Financial Corp. (NYSE:HTS) gained volume of 1.31 million shares, while the average volume remained 1.38 million shares. The stock decreased -0.11% and finished the session Thursday at $17.85. The EPS of the stock remained 3.14. The one month of the stock was -22.36% and three month trend remained negative -22.36%. Hatteras Financial Corp. operates as an externally-managed mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests primarily in single-family residential mortgage pass-through securities guaranteed or issued by the United States Government agency or the United States Government-sponsored entity, and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.



Will HTS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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