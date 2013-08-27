Notable Movers: Fidelity National Information Services, Murphy Oil Corporation, Direxion Daily Large Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA: SPXS), ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury ETF

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS), Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR), Direxion Daily Large Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA: SPXS), ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA: TBF).



Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)



decreased 0.63% and closed at $45.42on a traded volume of 1.35 million shares, in comparison to 1.36 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 32.57%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $13.27 billion and its total outstanding shares are 292.11 million.



Will FIS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. provides banking and payments technology solutions worldwide.



Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) plunged -1.25% and closed at $66.13 on a traded volume of 1.33 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.15 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 7.39%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $65.93 and $67.42.



Will MUR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Murphy Oil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties worldwide.



Direxion Daily Large Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA: SPXS) jumped up 1.14% and closed at $48.60. So far in three months, the stock is down -5.26%. The 52-week range for the stock is $47.46 and $516.50 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $48.63. Its introductory price for the day was $47.88, with the overall traded volume of 230.733 shares.



Will SPXS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks.



ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA: TBF) after opening its shares at the price of $32.79, dropped -0.52% to close at $32.72 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 85.047 shares.



The 52-week range for the stock is $28.14 and $33.63 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $32.86.



Will TBF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S.



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