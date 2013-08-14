Notable Movers - First Mariner Bancorp (OTCBB:FMAR), Sanborn Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:SANB), Advanced Cell Technology, Inc. (OTCBB:ACTC), Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCBB:ELTP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: First Mariner Bancorp (OTCBB:FMAR), Sanborn Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:SANB), Advanced Cell Technology, Inc. (OTCBB:ACTC), Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCBB:ELTP)



First Mariner Bancorp (OTCBB:FMAR) decreased -16.74% at the price of $1.99 recently on a traded volume of 219,721 shares, in comparison to 50,699 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over +103.06%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $37.53 million and its total outstanding shares are 18.86 million. First Mariner Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Mariner Bank that offers commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in central and eastern Maryland. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage-Banking.



Has FMAR Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Sanborn Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:SANB) soared +33.33% at the trading price of $0.2300 on a traded volume of 737,153 shares till now, whereas its average trading volume is 1.30 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -20%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.15 and $0.21. Sanborn Resources, Ltd., a development stage company, focuses on the evaluation of opportunities in mining and minerals in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Universal Tech Corp. and changed its name to Sanborn Resources, Ltd. in March 2013. Sanborn Resources, Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.



For How Long SANB will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Advanced Cell Technology, Inc. (OTCBB:ACTC) jumped up +3.44% at the $0.0662 recently. So far in three months, the stock is up +1.85%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.05 and $0.10. Its introductory price for the day was $0.06, with the overall traded volume of 2.62 million shares. Advanced Cell Technology, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of human embryonic and adult stem cell technology in the field of regenerative medicine.



Will ACTC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCBB:ELTP), after opening its shares at the price of $0.10, jumped +6.12% , its recent trading price was $0.104 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 3.07 million shares, in comparison to 1.34 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.05 and $0.14. Its introductory price for the day was $0.10. Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, principally engages in the research, development, and licensing of proprietary controlled-release drug delivery systems and products. It develops orally administered controlled-release products for various therapeutic areas, including pain, allergy, and infection.



Why Should Investors Buy ELTP After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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