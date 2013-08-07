Notable Movers - Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES), Western Refining, Inc. (NYSE:WNR), MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA), Gold Fields Limited (ADR) (NYSE:GFI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES), Western Refining, Inc. (NYSE:WNR), MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA), Gold Fields Limited (ADR) (NYSE:GFI)



Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) gained volume of 4.23 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 2.68 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $48.20 - $76.35 and the day range was $73.10 - $75.22.The stock opened the session at $0.25, remained amid the day range of $0.24 - $0.30, and closed the session at $73.46. The stock showed a negative performance of -2.16% in previous trading session. Hess Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent energy company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing and Refining (M&R).



Has HES Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



In previous session, Western Refining, Inc. (NYSE:WNR) traded 4.18 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 2.06 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $23.67 - $39.42. The stock was a bear and dropped -0.84%, while its closing price stayed at $30.73. The market capitalization of the stock remained 2.55 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained negative -13.14%. Western Refining, Inc. operates as an independent crude oil refiner and marketer of refined products. It operates in three segments: Refining, Wholesale, and Retail. The Refining segment owns and operates two refineries, and related refined product distribution terminals and asphalt terminals, as well as operates a crude oil gathering pipeline system.



Has WNR Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) volume of the stock was 4.17 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 3.75 million shares. The stock boosted +0.90% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $7.83. The stock traded 4.17 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 3.75 million shares. MFA Financial, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), invests in residential agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS). Its MBS are secured by hybrid mortgages, adjustable-rate mortgages, and 15-year and longer term fixed-rate mortgages, as well as by mortgages that have interest rates that reset more frequently.



Will MFA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Gold Fields Limited (ADR) (NYSE:GFI) traded with volume of 4.13 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 4.15 million shares. The stock decreased -5.67% and finished the trading at $5.16. The market capitalization of the stock remained 3.79 billion. The beta of the stock remained 0.57. Gold Fields Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It also explores for copper. The company holds interests in six operating mines in South Africa, Peru, Ghana, and Australia. It has total gold mineral reserves of 58.7 million ounces and mineral resources of 133.7 million ounces.



Will GFI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/