Notable Movers - Hopto Inc(OTCBB:HPTO), Amarium Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMG) , Plandai Biotechnology Inc(OTCMKTS:PLPL), MONITISE PLC(OTCMKTS:MONIF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Hopto Inc(OTCBB:HPTO), Amarium Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMG) , Plandai Biotechnology Inc(OTCMKTS:PLPL), MONITISE PLC(OTCMKTS:MONIF)



Hopto Inc(OTCBB:HPTO) shares traded up +14.46% during the current trading session, hitting $0.570 recently.



The share price of HPTO is currently trading within the range of $0.50 to $0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $55.93 million, whereas its total outstanding shares are 98.12 million. hopTo Inc. develops, markets, sells, and supports application publishing software solutions and productivity products for mobile devices. It operates in two segments, GO-Global and hopTo.



What was the Moving Force behind HPTO On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on HPTO



Amarium Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMG) shares traded up +4.01% during the current trading session, hitting $0.545 recently. The share price of AMMG is currently trading within the range of $0.52 to $0.55. Company’s beta value stands at 1.96 points.



AMMG current trading volume is 263,169.00, while its average volume is 576,537.00 shares. Amarium Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and sale of software solutions and network security products in the United States and the People?s Republic of China



For How Long AMMG will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Plandai Biotechnology Inc(OTCMKTS:PLPL) is trading with an drop of -15.09%, along with the trading price of $0.641 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $0.76.



NOK recently gained a volume of 318,116.00 shares, while its average volume is 141,660.00 shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.04 - $0.82, while today, up until 11:43PM, its minimum price was $0.64. Plandaí Biotechnology, Inc. focuses on the farming of whole fruits, vegetables, and live plant material. It produces and sells timber and agricultural products from its farm and tea estate holdings in South Africa



Why Should Investors Buy PLPL After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



MONITISE PLC(OTCMKTS:MONIF) stock hit its highest price at $0.90, after starting its trade at $0.89. Company reported a decrease of -4.67% at the price of $0.866 recently and its current day range is from $0.86to $0.90.



MONIF total market capitalization remained $1.45 billion. Monitise plc, a technology and services company, provides mobile banking, payments, and commerce solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable financial institutions and other service providers to offer various services to their customers.



Will MONIF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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